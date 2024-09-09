Chandigarh, Sep 9 (PTI) BJP leaders Aseem Goel and Vipul Goel on Monday filed their nomination papers for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls.

Aseem, who is a minister in the Nayab Singh Saini government, filed his papers from the Ambala City assembly segment. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Saini and other party leaders.

Also Read | Gwalior: 2 Brothers Fall in Love With Same Girl From Delhi, Commit Series of Thefts to Fulfill Her Expensive Make-Up Demands; Arrested.

Voting on 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.

Former minister Vipul Goel filed his nomination papers from the Faridabad assembly constituency. He was accompanied by Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Krishan Pal Gurjar.

Also Read | Yudh Abhyas 2024: India, US Begin 20th Edition of Joint Military Exercise in Rajasthan's Mahajan Field Firing Ranges (See Pics).

"Today, with the blessings of the people of Faridabad Assembly Constituency, I filed my nomination as BJP candidate," he said in a post on X.

While addressing a public meeting, Goel exuded confidence that the 'lotus' (BJP poll symbol) ?will bloom in the Faridabad constituency.

He said the presence of a huge number of people has shown that they are not going to fall for any "illusions and lies" of the Congress.

"The people of Faridabad have faith in the BJP," he said.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Aditya Devi Lal, who is the grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, filed his nomination papers from Dabwali seat.

He quit the BJP and joined the INLD on Sunday and was fielded from Dabwali.

Aditya Devi Lal's father was Jagdish Chautala, who was the youngest son of Devi Lal.

He takes on JJP candidate Digvijay Singh Chautala and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's brother.

Digvijay is the great grandson of Devi Lal.

Addressing a gathering in Dabwali, INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala and his wife Kanta Chautala appealed to people to ensure Aditya's victory in the state assembly elections.

Punjab MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was also present on this occasion, recalled the close association of Devi Lal and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

She said after she got married, her father-in-law Parkash Singh Badal had introduced former deputy PM Devi Lal as an elder of the family. She appealed to people to vote for Aditya.

The last date for filing nominations is September 12. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted on September 13 and nominations can be withdrawn until September 16.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)