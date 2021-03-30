Chandigarh, Mar 30 (PTI) The Haryana BJP on Tuesday held protests in the state, burning effigies of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and demanding his resignation over last week's attack on party MLA Arun Narang in Muktsar.

Narang, BJP MLA from Abohar in Punjab's Fazilka district, was allegedly thrashed and his clothes ripped off by a group of protesting farmers at Malout in Muktsar district on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Haryana BJP leaders and workers held protests and raised slogans against the neighbouring state's chief minister in Jhajjar, Fatehabad, Panchkula and Yamunanagar among other places.

The demanded dismissal of the Congress government in Punjab over the law and order situation in the state.

Addressing a gathering in Yamunanagar, BJP MLA Ghanshyam Das Arora said an attack on an elected representative was not acceptable in a democracy.

He alleged that the attack on Narang was perpetrated at the behest of the Congress. "We are holding a protest against the Congress-led government in Punjab," Arora added.

In Panchkula, protesting BJP workers condemned the incident and said it indicated a "complete failure" of law and order in Punjab under the Congress regime.

They also demanded the Punjab chief minister's resignation and called for strict action against those involved in this incident.

Several political parties in Punjab have condemned the Muktsar incident.

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore too had condemned the attack on Narang and sought a report from the state government.

BJP leaders in Punjab have been facing the ire of protesting farmers, who are demanding the withdrawal of the Centre's three new agricultural laws for the last four months.

The agitating farmers have even disrupted programmes of BJP leaders on a few occasions. PTI CHS VSD

