Chandigarh, Nov 20 (PTI) Haryana BJP's core group meeting was held in Panchkula on Wednesday which brainstormed on organisational issues, upcoming municipal polls, the party's ongoing membership drive and other issues.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar, Rajya Sabha MPs Subhash Barala and Kiran Choudhry, and other senior leaders, including Satish Poonia, Sudha Yadav and Saudan Singh, were present in the meeting chaired by Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli.

The BJP leaders also discussed various other topics, including those related to government schemes, in the meeting.

After the core group meeting at Haryana BJP office in Panchkula, a meeting of the party's district unit presidents and district in-charges was also held at the chief minister's residence here. Necessary guidelines were given to all the workers in the meeting, said a party statement.

After the core group meeting, the chief minister told reporters that the municipal elections would be held soon.

Saini said the BJP workers are fully prepared for the municipal elections.

The party's membership campaign is going on in the state, he added.

Notably, the elections to the municipal corporations of Rohtak, Hisar, Yamunanagar, Gurugram, Karnal, Faridabad and Panipat are due, while the polls to the newly-created municipal corporation of Manesar is also likely to be held with polls to these municipal corporations.

The BJP has set a target of adding 50 lakh members in the membership campaign and a plan and strategy has been made for that, he said.

Commenting on the BJP forming its government for a third consecutive term in Haryana in the recently held assembly polls, the chief minister expressed his gratitude to people and also gave credit to the hard work and tireless efforts of the party workers.

Saini said the government is working with full speed to further accelerate development works and added discussions were also held in the meeting about this.

Responding to a question, Saini said the Congress leaders are raising the demand of caste census and asked who stopped the grand old party from conducting one when they ruled the country for 55 years.

When they have been rejected by people, then they remember these things to divert public attention, he said.

Saini said when the Congress ruled the country, it took votes from the Dalits, backward and poor but exploited them.

The chief minister said the Congress did not fulfill the expectations of people, adding the party leaders fulfilled their own expectations, depriving people of basic facilities like good roads, electricity, good health and education facilities as a result of which the people later rejected them.

During the Congress' rule, the poor did not get anything, but now the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking care of the poor, he added.

Saini said the Modi government has done many development works in the country.

Due to the work of the "double-engine" government, the BJP led government will be formed in Maharashtra and Jharkhand as well, he added.

