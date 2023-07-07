Chandigarh, Jul 7 (PTI) The Haryana government on Friday approved an amendment in the affordable housing policy-2013 as per which the allotment rates for the apartment units under the AGH projects have been increased.

The cabinet met here this evening under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, said an official statement.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Jharkhand Mahadev Temple Won't Allow Entry to Visitors Wearing Ripped Jeans, Mini-Skirts.

"The cabinet approved amendment in Affordable Housing Policy - 2013 dated 19.08.2013 ...," it said.

"As per the amendment, the allotment rates for the apartment units under AGH (Affordable Group Housing) projects across the state of Haryana has been increased on an average by 20 per cent from previous rates," it said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray Urges CM Eknath Shinde To Stop Recovery of Nashik Farmers' Loans (Watch Video).

Accordingly, the rates prescribed for the hyper and high potential zone--Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, Pinjore-Kalka-- in clause -5(i) of this policy has been increased by Rs 800 per sq. feet on carpet area on the previous rate, that is Rs 4,200, it said.

For other high and medium potential towns, it is proposed that Rs 700 sq. ft. on carpet area respectively may be increased due to moderate demand in order to give further boost to the colonizers to come up with the new projects. "On the same, analogy for low potential towns, it is proposed that Rs 600 per sq. ft. on carpet area to be increased," said the statement.

These rates will be made applicable on all licences which are yet to make allotments.

After the amendments the rates of balcony have been increased by Rs 200. ft. which becomes Rs.1200 per sq. ft. so that the required construction cost could also be recovered by the developers through balcony by increasing its rate. The Affordable Housing Policy was notified by the Department on August 19, 2013.

This policy is intended to encourage the planning and completion of "Group Housing Projects" wherein apartments of "predefined size" are made available at "predefined rates" within a "targeted time-frame" as prescribed under the present policy to ensure increased supply of "affordable housing" in the urban housing market to the deserving beneficiaries, it further said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)