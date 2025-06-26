Chandigarh, Jun 26 (PTI) The Haryana cabinet on Thursday approved the implementation of an inter-state mineral transportation fee.

A charge of Rs 100 per tonne will be levied for inter-state transportation of minerals.

"The inter-state transit fee has been fixed at Rs 100 if the destination mentioned in the e-transit is within Haryana, and Rs 20 if the destination in e-transit is anyplace outside Haryana," an official statement detailing the cabinet decision said here.

The cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, also approved amendments to the Haryana Minor Mineral Concession, Stocking, Transportation of Minerals and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules, 2012.

As per the amendments, the process for providing compensation and rent to farmers has been simplified to ensure greater ease and transparency. In addition, the royalty rates for stone and sand have been revised.

The royalty for stone has been increased from Rs 45 to Rs 100 per tonne, while the royalty for sand has been raised from Rs 40 to Rs 80 per tonne.

