Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 18 (ANI): Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi chaired the 10th State-Level meeting of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) Committee on Friday to evaluate the state's efforts in combating drug-related crimes and build strategies to strengthen anti-drug initiatives.

The meeting, attended by deputy commissioners and senior police superintendents via videoconferencing, underscored the need for a comprehensive approach to tackle the challenges of drug abuse and trafficking in Haryana.

During the meeting, Rastogi issued directives to deputy commissioners to conduct thorough inspections of drug de-addiction centers across the state and submit detailed compliance reports by April 22, 2025. This mandate aims to ensure accountability, enhance the operational standards of these centers, and improve rehabilitation outcomes for individuals battling addiction. Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Dr. Sumita Misra, further instructed that these inspections should not only identify deficiencies but also acknowledge improvements and propose actionable recommendations to elevate the quality of services provided by the centers.

Rastogi also directed the Department of Food and Drug Administration to enforce stricter regulations for chemist shops across the state. He mandated that all chemist shops install CCTV cameras to monitor operations and prominently display their licenses in a visible location for consumers. Additionally, he instructed the department to conduct awareness programs to sensitize chemists about the legal consequences of violating drug regulations, including the penalties for non-compliance. These measures aim to enhance transparency, curb the illegal sale of controlled substances, and ensure consumer safety.

He proposed an enhancement to the Prahari Clubs, which are designed to create awareness on drug abuse among students. He suggested that these clubs should now include the parents of addicted youth, alongside teachers, to establish a more supportive environment for counseling.

Additional Dr. Misra emphasized that safeguarding the youth and future generations from the dangers of drug addiction is vital for Haryana's progress. She announced that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has launched a new authority named 'SANKALP' (Substance Abuse & Narcotics Knowledge, Awareness & Liberation Program Authority). This initiative is designed to protect young people from the perils of substance abuse through comprehensive awareness campaigns, preventive education, and rehabilitation support, ensuring a brighter and drug-free future for the state.

Additional Chief Secretary, SEWA Department, G Anupama said that Haryana drug abuse monitoring system, a digital platform to enable end to end de-addiction services in the licensed centers, has been developed by SEWA. The portal has been developed after elaborate consultations with government and private stakeholders. A pilot project has been successfully tested in Ambala and Panchkula. It will now be implemented across the state. Apart from this, a star-rating system has been introduced for de-addiction centres in the state to ensure quality treatment for patients.

Director General, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB), Sh. OP Singh reported that from January to March 2025, a total of 834 FIRs were registered under the NDPS Act, resulting in the arrest of 1,319 individuals. Among these, 119 cases involved commercial quantities of narcotics, while 578 involved intermediate quantities. In addition, 103 awareness programmes were conducted by the HSNCB, reaching over 18,500 participants. Furthermore, 2,515 villages were covered under the 'Sports for Youth' initiative, aiming to engage and educate young people in the fight against drug abuse.

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapoor, and senior officers of various departments were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

