Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 2 (ANI): Ahead of Raksha Bandhan festivities, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday attended the 'Raksha Sutra' programme in the state, where he interacted with several women from various walks of life.

Speaking at the webinar, Khattar said, "On this occasion, I want to announce that 10 new colleges will be built in Haryana. Our state is committed to providing education to every girl child. We are planning to open a college in every 10-kilometre range."

Also Read | Amit Shah Tests COVID-19 Positive | Union Minister Babul Supriyo Advised by Doctors to go in Self-Isolation for The Next Few Days: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

"Due to this coronavirus pandemic, we are celebrating this Raksha Sutra programme through this webinar. Earlier we used to organise this programme at the chief minister's residence," he added.

Khattar said, during his term as the chief minister, the state government worked towards enhancing women's security in the state and tried to change the society's outlook towards women.

Also Read | International Passengers Entering India by Flight After August 8 to Follow New Guidelines Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Check Details.

"I can say confidently that we have managed to change the outlook of society towards women," he said.

He said, "Women have excelled in many fields and have stood out. Currently, girls in the state are doing better than boys."

While quoting a Sanskrit proverb, he said, "God resides only in places where women are respected."

He further talked about the initiative taken by the state government for women empowerment.

"For security, we have a women helpline and Durga app. We also have developed the Durga Vahini force for women's security. As of now, we have 31 women-specific police station. And we are further planning to increase women police force," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)