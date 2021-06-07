Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 7 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday hailed the Centre's decision to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to the states and added that the move will prove pivotal in combating the third possible wave of the infection.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this decision. This will lift a huge burden off the states," Khattar tweeted.

"By taking the beneficiaries who are 18 years of age, this decision will prove critical in combating the third possible wave of the infection," Khattar added.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi, announcing a centralised vaccine drive, said that all vaccines will be procured by the Central government and will be given to states for free of cost.

He also said that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till Diwali this year. "80 crore poor will be provided free ration under the scheme," he said.

The Prime Minister further said that over 23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in the country and the supply of vaccines will increase in the coming days.

"Today more than 23 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country... The vaccine supply will be increasing in the coming days. Seven companies in the country are producing different vaccines and three vaccine trials are at an advanced stage," he said. (ANI)

