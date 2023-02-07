Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday held a pre-budget consultation with his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials and sought their suggestions.

This budget will be for the welfare of every class and section, Khattar said in an official statement, adding special attention will also be given to setting up new industries to further boost employment.

The budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will begin on February 20.

"We aim to present a budget that ensures holistic development of the state while ensuring everyone's participation. In the general budget of the state for the year 2023-24, the focus will be on the economic and social upliftment of 'Antyodaya', farmers, labourers, promotion of industries, and health services," said Khattar in an official statement here.

The CM said pre-budget meetings will also be held with other stakeholders in the coming days, after which a balanced budget would be presented.

Like the Central government, Haryana too will present the state's first 'Amrit Kaal' budget, he said.

Khattar said Haryana will ensure its significant contribution to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a USD5-trillion economy and a global powerhouse.

"For this, there is a need to increase growth in every sector, with special emphasis on further expanding micro, small and medium enterprises," he said.

On the lines of the Union Budget presented by the Central Government, the interests of all sections will be taken care of in Haryana's budget too, said Khattar.

"We will pay special attention to implementing all the new schemes that have been included in the Centre's budget. In the state's budget, special emphasis will be laid on the upliftment of last-mile citizens, along with education, health, employment, and women welfare and empowerment. Besides this, special attention will also be given to setting up new industries to further boost the employment graph in the state," said the CM.

Khattar said work will be done expeditiously on projects related to the optimum distribution and usage of available water. In addition, micro-irrigation will be promoted.

According to the vision of the central government, the ongoing housing projects will be completed at a rapid pace with the aim of providing a roof over the heads of every needy, said Khattar.

Haryana should get maximum benefits from the important projects announced in the recently presented Union Budget, he said.

He said the funding for two Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) projects been announced in the Union Budget of which a benefit of Rs 3,600 crore will be in Haryana's kitty.

Setting up a nursing college in every medical college was also discussed in the meeting.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Health Minister Anil Vij, School Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister J P Dalal, among other ministers were present.

