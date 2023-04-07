Gurugram, Apr 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated two projects, including a railway overbridge, built at a combined cost of Rs 32 crore here.

Khattar dedicated to the people a railway overbridge from Basai Chowk to Dwarka Expressway and the revamped Sikanderpur water body and watershed complex in Gurugram district.

"To ease the lives of the citizens of Gurugram, the government has done remarkable work in expanding infrastructure facilities and, while continuing the same, two important projects have been inaugurated…," he said.

The railway overbridge at Basai will provide better connectivity to Dwarka Expressway for people living in Hero Honda Chowk and its surrounding sectors and decongest the old overbridge on the Gurugram-Jhajjar Road, Khattar said.

The 910-metre, four-lane bridge was constructed at a cost of Rs 23 crore. In November, the chief minister inaugurated an 820-metre flyover and foot overbridge at Basai Chowk.

The "eco-restoration" of the 90-acre Sikanderpur water body and watershed cost of Rs 9.1 crore.

The project aims to revive the area as an urban forest with a vision to integrate it into the city's larger green strategy and forming one continuous green belt for Gurugram as part of the Aravalli ridge.

Khattar also planted a sapling in the complex and inspected the adjoining forest area.

Haryana MLAs Sudhir Singla and Rakesh Daulatabad, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority CEO Sudhir Rajpal and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav were among the dignitaries present at the event.

