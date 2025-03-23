Karnal (Haryana) [India], March 23 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday highlighted the significance of the 3-day Mega Sabji Expo-2025, which commenced in Karnal, stating that such events offer farmers a platform to explore new agricultural technologies and enhance their income throughout the crop cycle.

Speaking at the expo, CM Saini said, "This 3-day Mega Sabji Expo-2025 has been organised here in Karnal. Such fairs provide an opportunity for farmers to learn about new technologies. They benefit from increasing their income in the crop cycle."

He further announced the state government's decision to establish three new centres of excellence in Haryana to bolster agricultural development.

"We have also decided to open three new centres of excellence in Haryana. We are making efforts in this regard, and our farmers are also getting involved in it continuously," the Chief Minister added.

Earlier on Saturday, the Chief Minister launched the state-of-the-art artificial intelligence-powered chatbot 'Sarathi' for the Chief Secretary's office website (http://csharyana.gov.in).

A release said this chatbot aims to revolutionize citizen engagement by providing easy access to important government directives, notifications, and circulars published over the years.

During the meeting, officers informed the Chief Minister about the chatbot's capabilities. It can process and retrieve information from a vast database of over 17,820 official documents, covering 73,622 scanned PDF pages. Key documents in its knowledge base include directives, agendas, circulars, acts, policies, notifications, and government orders.

The Chatbot was developed by HARTRON (Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited), This chatbot is exclusively based on the information contained in the official documents of the website. By providing answers based only on these verified sources, it ensures a high level of accuracy and reliability. It also offers direct links to the relevant documents, ensuring complete transparency and allowing users to verify the original sources themselves, as stated in the release. (ANI)

