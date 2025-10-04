New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): In a major step towards transparency and public participation in accelerating infrastructure development, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today launched the "Mhari Sadak" mobile application.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the app will serve as a bridge between citizens and the government, helping to build a stronger road network across both rural and urban areas. Roads pave the way for development, and the Haryana Government is committed to this goal.

Addressing a state-level program in Panchkula, the Chief Minister explained that the app will allow citizens to directly report issues such as potholes, broken roads, or waterlogging, along with their exact location. Once complaints are registered, road repair or strengthening work will be initiated immediately by the concerned department, with time-bound monitoring to ensure accountability.

He stated that the government is committed to elevating Haryana's infrastructure to new heights, with transparency, accountability, and public participation as its core priorities, according to a release.

"We have resolved to build a new Haryana--one where every citizen enjoys a better quality of life, where development never pauses, and where good roads remain the foundation of progress. Roads are the lifeline of any state; they not only connect people but also strengthen the economy," he added.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Mhari Sadak app leverages GIS-based technology to digitally map all roads in the state, providing citizens with easy access to real-time information on road conditions.

Saini said that on September 21, the Regional Road Upgradation Project was launched in Hisar, which will prove to be a milestone in building a "Developed India - Developed Haryana" in the coming years. Under this project, 4,227 roads covering 9,410 kilometers will be repaired and upgraded in the current financial year at a cost of Rs 4,827 crore.

The Chief Minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that "if the country is to gain momentum, roads must be strengthened. Roads are not just a means of travel; they are the arteries of the economy."

He said that under the Prime Minister's leadership, India has witnessed an unprecedented revolution in infrastructure over the past 11 years. Today, from the Defence Corridor to the Freight Corridor, from Bharatmala to Sagarmala, a nationwide network of roadways, railways, and airways is being developed on a mission mode. The government is also accelerating projects through PM GatiShakti.

Talking of Haryana's progress, the Chief Minister said that over the past 11 years, 43,703 kilometers of roads have been improved at a cost of Rs 28,651 crore, and 2,417 kilometers of new roads have been built at a cost of Rs 2,534 crore. Additionally, 2,432 kilometers of rural roads have been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) at a cost of Rs 1,077 crore. Haryana has also secured approval for 21 new national highways, of which 12 have already been completed.

He added that in the same period, 1,719 kilometers of national highways were constructed in the state at a cost of Rs 28,582 crore. In comparison, during the 10-year rule of the previous government before 2014, only 451 kilometers of national highways were constructed at a cost of Rs 1,713 crore. To further ease traffic flow, 27 toll barriers have been removed across the state.

He said that citizen participation and the use of technology will play a vital role in making the Mhari Sadak app a success. Training programs will be organized in schools, colleges, and universities to encourage its use. He also informed that the state government is promoting e-governance through the "Haryana AI Mission." Under this mission, AI hubs will be set up in Gurugram and Panchkula, where over 50,000 youth will be trained in advanced technologies.

Addressing the event, Public Works (Buildings and Roads) Minister Ranbir Gangwa said that the development of any state can be measured by the condition of its roads, and Haryana is continuously strengthening its road network.

Gangwa explained that through the newly launched app, citizens can upload road-related complaints with photographs. This digital system defines clear responsibility and accountability for all officials, from Junior Engineers to Heads of Departments. Once a complaint is received, the concerned official must repair the road within the stipulated time, upload photographs of the completed work on the app, and notify the complainant. This initiative, he said, will not only improve road conditions but also strengthen transparency and trust between the public and the administration. (ANI)

