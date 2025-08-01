New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday, unveiled the new official website of the Revenue & Disaster Management Department.

He stated that through this initiative, transparency will be ensured in the department, and the scope of leakages will be eliminated. He emphasised the transformative impact of the new website. "The Revenue Department will now be even closer to the people. With this new website, all revenue services are consolidated onto a single platform, eliminating the need for citizens to make repeated visits to revenue offices."

The technologically advanced website boasts features such as Single Sign-On (SSO) that allows users to access multiple applications and websites with a single set of login credentials, online slot booking, real-time digital display systems, dedicated help desks, and information available in local languages, a release said.

A key highlight is the ability for citizens to submit registration applications from the ease of their homes, requiring only a single biometric presence for finalisation, thereby significantly accelerating and simplifying the process. With the launch of this new website, all 26 services will be under one roof. The State Government will modernise all registration offices across the state by restructuring them on the model of Passport Seva Kendras, the Chief Minister added.

He stated that the Haryana government has ushered in a new era for revenue records, which are now fully GIS-based, enabling real-time monitoring of land status.

The demarcation process has gone entirely paperless, utilising rovers and a dedicated demarcation portal for enhanced efficiency and accuracy. Each district now features modern record rooms, equipped with state-of-the-art scanning technology and public-facing desks.

To date, the department has diligently digitised and scanned 39.80 crore pages, with 39.57 crore pages uploaded to a central database accessible via the Web HALRIS portal. While speaking at the launch of the website, Cabinet Minister Vipul Goel, who also holds the portfolio of Revenue & Disaster Management, highlighted that Haryana is making remarkable strides in transforming land governance. Through ambitious initiatives like the Haryana Large Scale Mapping Project (HaLSMP) and the Modern Revenue Record Rooms (MRRR) project, the state aims to safeguard essential land data from both natural and man-made disruptions. (ANI).

