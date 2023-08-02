Chandigarh, Aug 2 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday launched an upgraded version of the e-kshatipurti portal, which aims at easing the application process of people for damages caused by natural calamities like floods.

Khattar said the upgraded version of the portal has been launched to mitigate the hardships of citizens of the state due to the recent floods.

This upgraded version aims to ease the process of submission of applications by the people for their damages and loss and further bring transparency in the system of damage verification and disbursement of compensation to the affected people in a time-bound manner, he said.

However, Khattar also said through this portal, claims can also be made for the damages or loss (to property) which occurred during the recent incidents of violence reported in Nuh district.

A special scheme will be formulated for giving compensation for the losses, he said.

Speaking after the launch here, Khattar said that this portal will remain open till August 18 for the public to upload their loss claims and immediate compensation will be awarded once the verification is completed.

The portal also has a provision for the villagers to share the details about claims of damage to houses, livestock and crops, while the people living in urban areas can upload the details about the commercial and movable and immovable properties, he said.

Khattar further said that new features have been included in the portal, in view of the recent floods in the state due to which, loss of human life, house, commercial properties and livestock have been reported widely in the state.

The chief minister urged the people of the state to make full use of the portal for their benefit.

Khattar said that the compensation will be calculated based on the verification reports and the same will be paid after the due process and as per the prescribed norms.

"The affected citizens can register their claims through an application against the damage and loss with respect of house, livestock, crops and commercial movable property, due to flood, on the portal. The general public can upload the details of types and number of livestock lost in the disaster," he said.

He further informed that in case of house damage, details like the kind of house, i.e., ‘Kaccha' or ‘Pucca' and its type of damage are required to be provided on this portal.

He also gave details about the compensation slabs for the loss of movable and immovable properties caused due to floods.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh per person for the families of the 'Kanwariyas' who lost lives in various accidents during the recent Kanwar Yatra.

Twenty-four deaths have been reported in such cases, he said.

