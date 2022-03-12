Gurugram, Mar 12 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday laid the foundation stone of an adventure tourism centre at Damdama village here and inaugurated a two-day aero sports carnival.

The tourism centre will be developed on 19 acres, for which the Haryana Tourism Department has coordinated with the Aero Club of India, according to a press release.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Killed CRPF Trooper on Leave in Shopian.

Khattar said adventure instills in a person the courage to face risks, which develops confidence, determination and leadership ability.

He said the roads leading to Bhondsi and Sohna, connecting the adventure tourism centre, will be widened.

Also Read | Fake Call Centre Busted in Gurugram, 38 Including 9 Women Held for Duping People on Pretext of Recovering Loan.

On the occasion, the CM also said his government has a plan to open 1,000 nurseries in the state to motivate children to take part in sports.

These nurseries will be established in government and private schools so that the children become physically and mentally strong, added the CM.

He announced the upgrade of the government secondary school in the village to a senior secondary school upon fulfilling of norms.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)