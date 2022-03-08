Chandigarh [India], March 8 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday presented the state budget in the state assembly and proposed a Budget of Rs 1,77,255.99 crore for the year 2022-23.

Khattar, who also holds the Finance portfolio, gave an estimation of Rs 73,000 crore to be collected in tax revenue in the financial year 2022-23.

"For Budget Estimates (BE) 2022-23, total revenue receipts are projected to be Rs 1,06,424.70 crore comprising tax revenues of Rs 73,727.50 crore and non-tax revenue of Rs 12,205.36 crore. The share of Central taxes is expected to be at Rs 8,925.98 crore and grant-in-aid at Rs 11,565.86 crore. Capital receipts are projected to be at Rs 5,393.89 crore," said Khattar.

Meanwhile, the Fiscal deficit is expected to be at 2.98 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2022-23.

"With prudent fiscal management, we were able to restrict the market borrowing to about Rs 30,820 crore against the permissible limit of Rs 40,872 crore and fiscal deficit is estimated to be 2.99 per cent of GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) in the RE (Revised Estimate) of 2021-22," he said.

"For the financial year 2022-23, the fiscal deficit is expected to be within the prescribed limit of 3.5 per cent by the 15th Finance Commission, at 2.98 per cent of GSDP, as per the BE (Budget Estimate) of 2022-23", he added. (ANI)

