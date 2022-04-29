New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Union Minister of Power RK Singh on Friday and discussed various measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Haryana.

The Union Minister agreed that 300 MW from the Kameng Hydro Electric project will be supplied to Haryana.

Also Read | Lt Gen Baggavalli Somashekar Raju to Take Over as Vice Chief of Indian Army on May 1.

"CM of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar met me and discussed issues of the Power sector of Haryana. It was agreed that 300 MW from Kameng Hydro Electric project will be supplied to Haryana," Singh said in a tweet.

According to the Ministry of Power, the Haryana Chief Minister assured that it will take necessary action to revive generation from the power plants with which it has PPA and this will start in three days.

Also Read | Supreme Court Directs Release of 62-years-old Pakistan National Lodged in Detention Centre.

Haryana will enter into a PPA with NEEPCO for about 300 MW of power from Kameng Hydro Electric Power Plant in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Haryana Chief Minister Haryana requested the Ministry of Power to allocate about 500 MW of power for the period upto May 15, 2022. The Minister of Power assured to examine this request and take early action.

Haryana has decided to set up a new unit of 750 MW at its Yamuna Nagar plant for which the Ministry of Power will extend all possible assistance, the ministry said.

"Haryana has decided to set up a 750 MW plant at Yamuna Nagar for which the Ministry of Power assured all help. Ministry of Power will also assist in the operationalization of Haryana's coal block in Jharkhand," Singh added.

Haryana has also expressed its willingness to acquire one of the stressed power plants to ensure adequate resource availability for power supply to consumers in Haryana. It was agreed that Haryana will implement a tolling option to reduce dependence on railway transportation of coal.

Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal was also present in the meeting.

Jharkhand, Haryana, Bihar, Punjab, and Maharashtra are among the states seeing power outages. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)