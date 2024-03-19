Ambala (Haryana) [India], March 19 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday kicked off the party's Lok Sabha campaign in the state and said that we have to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power for the third time.

"I want to thank all our party workers in Ambala and I appeal to you to give your votes to our candidate Banto Kataria. Today, our party president JP Nadda will begin the election campaign. We have to bring PM Modi back to power by winning all 10 seats in the state..." said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini while holding a roadshow at Ambala.

The Haryana Chief Minister also offered prayers at Gurudwara Shri Nada Sahib, Panchkula.

Earlier on March 14, Nayab Singh Saini had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Delhi.

"Prime Minister has blessed me. The Prime Minister said that Haryana has to be taken forward with strength by taking everyone together," Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said after meeting with PM Modi.

"The image of Haryana, which has been built under the leadership of Manohar Lal, will be taken forward," Saini added.

Nayab Singh Saini had won the floor test during a special session of the state assembly.

"I come from a humble family background, no one is in politics in my family. I am just a party worker of the BJP and today I have been given such a big opportunity. I must say that this can be possible only in a party like the BJP," Saini had said in the State Assembly.

Saini took oath on Wednesday as the Haryana CM at a swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh.

After the collapse of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) alliance and the subsequent resignation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former CM Khattar said that the demand of the JJP leaders over the Lok Sabha polls seat allocation may have led to the split of the alliance.

An influential figure within the OBC, or Other Backward Classes, community, Nayab Saini is the BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra and was appointed the party's state boss in October last year. He is also a close confidante of outgoing CM ML Khattar. (ANI)

