Thapli (Haryana) [India], July 23 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday inaugurated the renovated Nature Camp at Thapli.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly built eco-cottage at Thapli.

Earlier in the day, CM Saini also inaugurated the 76th State Level Van Mahotsav on the occasion of Shravan Shivaratri.

"...Today, on the auspicious occasion of Shravan Shivaratri, we have inaugurated the 76th State Level Van Mahotsav... We have also inaugurated a rest house and nature camp at Thapli... We have inaugurated the trek from Kalka to Kalesar... We have built night rest houses and made other arrangements so that people going on the trek do not face any kind of inconvenience," CM Saini told ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated Maharaj Agrasen Dharmashala at her birthplace, Julana, in Haryana.

Both leaders also performed the bhoomi pujan of Swami Gorakshanand Nandi and Kamdhenu Gaushala.

Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta expressed gratitude towards CM Saini for dedicating the projects to her birthplace on her 51st birthday.

She said, "Today is a special day for me, so I came to thank my birthplace. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini warmly welcomed me and inaugurated many beneficial schemes for my village. I sincerely thank him."

Haryana CM Saini shared the visuals of the inauguration ceremony in an X post and wrote, "Today in Julana (Jind) I inaugurated Maharaja Agrasen Dharamshala and performed Bhoomi Pujan of Swami Gorakshanand Nandi and Kamdhenu Gaushala with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta."

He hailed Maharaja Agrasen for his principle 'one rupee, one brick'.

"Maharaja Agrasen gave direction to the construction of society with the principle of 'one rupee, one brick'. Maharaja Agrasen Dharamshala Trust is working for the welfare of the society; we are confident that this Dharamshala will become the centre of social harmony," the X post read.

Earlier today, Haryana CM Saini extended greetings to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on her 51st birthday and lauded her for changing the course of Delhi's politics under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further stated that under the leadership of CM Gupta, Delhi would touch new heights of development.

"Delhi's popular CM changed the course of Delhi politics under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, National President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah. Today is her birthday, and I welcome and thank her. Delhi will touch new heights of development under her leadership," Saini told the media. (ANI)

