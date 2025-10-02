New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that development and environmental protection are two sides of the same coin--one cannot exist without the other.

The mega plantation drive organized on Thursday in Faridabad is another decisive step towards achieving this balanced development, he said. Extending his greetings to people on the occasion of Dussehra, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister, Sh. Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. The Chief Minister highlighted that along with plantation, a Birds of Green Corridor will also be developed in this Green Biodiversity Corridor. He appreciated the enthusiastic participation of citizens, noting that it reflects the collective sense of responsibility among Haryanvis towards the environment. This mega plantation drive will help create a healthier and more prosperous ecosystem for future generations. Planting a tree is an act of honoring nature and expanding greenery, he said, according to a release. Saini said that trees are not just a source of wood but the very foundation of life. Without trees, clean air, adequate rainfall, and the continuity of life on Earth would be impossible. This campaign symbolizes our gratitude towards nature, our responsibilities, and our shared resolve to secure a brighter future for generations to come, he added. Calling Faridabad the economic backbone of the state, the Chief Minister acknowledged the significant contribution of entrepreneurs, traders, and hardworking laborers who have propelled the city to new heights of growth. In this race for rapid development, we have taken much from nature. Now is the time to give back with gratitude, he said.

He said that global warming and climate change pose a serious threat to life on Earth, making forest development and tree plantation the need of the hour. The Chief Minister recalled that on World Environment Day (June 5, 2024), Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi launched the unique "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. In the first phase of this initiative, Haryana set a target of planting 1.6 crore saplings. Impressively, the state exceeded the goal by planting 1.87 crore saplings, reaffirming its environmental commitment. This year, on World Environment Day, the second phase of the campaign began with a target of planting another 1.6 crore saplings across Haryana. So far, the Forest Department has already planted 1.45 crore saplings, while other departments have added another 50 lakh. Our objective is to turn every corner of Haryana green, said the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister informed that the Green Aravalli Action Plan has been implemented in Southern Haryana. This joint project of the Central and State Governments covers the Aravalli hills across four states, including Haryana. Out of 29 districts identified, five are from Haryana. To promote medicinal plant conservation and greenery, the state has established 56 Herbal Parks, 4 Nagar Vans (Urban Forests), and 18 Oxy Vans (Oxygen Forests).

Saini encouraged citizens, women, and children participating in the plantation drive at Namo Van to not only plant trees but also protect and nurture them, becoming true environment guardians. Revenue, Disaster Management and Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel said that the Namo Van programme is dedicated to the Prime Minister's tree-planting campaign. He explained that the Green Belt chosen for Namo Van earlier had a lot of waste, which has now been cleaned with administrative support and will be transformed into a lush green space. Under the Namo Van Mega Campaign, more than 3.5 lakh saplings will be planted. In the future, over 20 lakh saplings will be planted along the entire boundary of Faridabad district, effectively turning it into a large "oxygen chamber" for residents. (ANI)

