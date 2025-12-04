Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], December 4 (ANI): At a state-level celebration in Kurukshetra marking the birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Shri Sen Maharaj on Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the saint's teachings of truth, non-violence, and service to humanity, while unveiling a series of significant development projects for the Ladwa Assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister announced infrastructural upgrades, welfare initiatives, and financial allocations worth crores, emphasising his government's commitment to social upliftment, backward class welfare, and rural development.

Addressing the gathering, CM Saini said, "It is a great privilege for me to attend the birth anniversary of the great saint Shiromani Shri Sen Maharaj."

He extended greetings and congratulations to all the people of the state for their large turnout.

Sant Shiromani Sen Bhagat Ji Maharaj taught the lesson of serving humanity by rising above religion and caste and gave the message of truth, non-violence, and love to the entire society. Saints, sages, and gurus are our invaluable heritage, and our government has launched the Sant, Mahapurush Prachar Evam Vichar Prasar Yojana," he said.

CM Saini emphasised that his government have provided loans of Rs 15 lakh for studying within the country and Rs 20 lakh for studying abroad to children of backward classes at 4 per cent interest.

"Under the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, the second installment was deposited into women's accounts yesterday. Our government has also given ownership rights to tenant farmers. The government has provided Rs 15,627 crore to farmers for crop damage," he said.

To accelerate development works in the Ladwa Assembly constituency, projects worth Rs 16.5 crore were inaugurated and foundation stones laid.

"A PWD rest house will be constructed in Ladwa. Sewerage will be installed in the residential colonies of Ladwa, at a cost of approximately over Rs 22 crore. An Ambedkar Bhawan will also be constructed in Ladwa. Roads under the Public Works Department will be repaired," CM Saini said. (ANI)

