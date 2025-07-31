New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday released a compensation amount of Rs 52.14 crore to 22,617 beneficiary farmers whose Rabi crops were damaged due to hailstorms and heavy rains during the 2025 season on July 31, 2025. The crop compensation has been calculated based on the comprehensive crop damage data collected through the "Kshatipurti portal," which was made operational between December 2024 and March 2025, a press release stated.

Farmers across the state registered their losses on the portal, following which meticulous assessments and verifications were carried out. During the launch of the Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Department's website, Chief Minister Saini apprised that through physical verification, about 57,485 acres were found eligible for compensation.

The assessment covered 15 districts namely Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Hisar, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Mahendragarh, Mewat, Palwal, Rewari, Rohtak and Yamunanagar in the state, and financial aid was sanctioned accordingly to support the affected farming communities, he added. Chief Minister stated that among the districts, Rewari received the highest compensation amounting to Rs 19.92 crore, followed by Mahendergarh amounting Rs 10.74, Jhajjar with Rs. 8.33 crore, Gurugram with Rs. 4.07 crore, Charkhi Dadri with Rs. 3.67 crore, and Bhiwani with 2.24 crore etc.

"The other districts received varying amounts based on their verified affected areas and registered farmers. This compensation aims to support farmers in recovering from the losses caused by extreme weather conditions during the Rabi season of 2025. The compensation amounts were calculated based on the verified area affected and in accordance with government norms for disaster relief. District administrations played a key role in verifying the claims and facilitating prompt release of funds to the eligible beneficiaries," CM Saini said. (ANI)

