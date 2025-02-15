Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini along with cancer suffering children in New Delhi (Photo: @NayabSainiBJP/X)

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met the victims of cancer on the occasion of International Child Cancer Awareness Day at the Haryana Bhawan in the national capital.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister said, "On the occasion of International Child Cancer Awareness Day, spent some emotional time with children suffering from cancer at Haryana Bhawan, Delhi."

"Today, on International Childhood Cancer Day, we express solidarity with children and their families who are fighting cancer. We salute their courage and will to live and wish them a speedy recovery," he added.

CM Saini also cited a study of Medical Journal Lancet which stated that the possibility of cancer treatment taking place on time in India, has increased. He also credited the Union government's Ayushman Bharat scheme for this result.

"According to a study by the world-famous Medical Journal Lancet, the chances of starting cancer treatment on time in India have now increased significantly," he said.

"Timely treatment means starting the treatment of cancer patients within 30 days, and 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana' has played a big role in this," the Chief Minister added.

"Due to this scheme of the successful Prime Minister Honorable Shri Narendra Modi ji, 90 per cent of cancer patients have been able to start their treatment on time", CM Saini further stated. (ANI)

