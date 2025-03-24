Chandigarh, Mar 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday criticised songs that promote gun culture and said giving a positive direction to society is everyone's responsibility.

At a press conference here, Saini was asked if the Haryana government has started taking cognizance of songs in the state which promote gun culture and if there was any move to bring a law so to put a check on such songs as they adversely impact the youth.

Also Read | Sent Money to Wrong UPI ID? Here's How You Can Complaint on npci.org.in and Recover It.

In response, Saini said, "jab uski avashakta padege toh zaroor le kar ke aayenge (if needed, we will bring it).

He then said everyone should love their motherland and to give a positive direction to society is also everyone's responsibility.

Also Read | Cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh: Female Cheetah Jwala, Four Cubs Make Way Outside Kuno Park, People Spotted Chasing Away With Sticks (Watch Video).

The CM said people take inspiration from films and songs and are impacted by them.

"If there are good songs, then society will get a positive direction," Saini said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)