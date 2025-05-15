Chandigarh, May 15 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday visited the residence of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sharma who was killed in Pakistani shelling in Jammu and Kashmir last week.

Saini visited the residence at Nagla Mohammadpur village in Haryana's Palwal district and paid floral tributes to the martyr.

He expressed condolences to the bereaved family members and promised them all support.

The chief minister told the family that both the government and the people of Haryana stand with them in their grief.

According to an official statement, the chief minister praised the bravery of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sharma who valiantly defended the border against enemy fire, ultimately sacrificing his life in the service of the nation.

Hailing his sacrifice as a source of immense pride for all Indians, Saini assured the martyr's family of financial assistance and other benefits in accordance with the government's policy.

Honouring a suggestion by the martyr's father Daya Chand, the chief minister assured that a park would be created on a piece of land in the village and named after his valiant son.

Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of the 5 Field Regiment was among the 16 persons killed in Pakistani shelling targeting forward villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch area on May 7.

