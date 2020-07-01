Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 1 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to give free ration to needy and poor families till the month of November.

The Chief Minister said that this would be an enormous humanitarian aid for the people. Around 80 crore people will continue to receive free ration for the next five months.

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu And Kashmir: Quake of 4.6 Magnitude Hits 103 Km East of Katra, Second In A Day.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Nation, Chief Minister said, "As a result of this announcement 80 crore people would get free of cost five kilograms of wheat or five kilograms of rice for the month of July, August, September, October, and November. Besides this, one kg of a gram will also be given to each family."

Khattar added, "During this Corona crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is that no one should sleep hungry. This very noble thought of Prime Minister once again proved that he is a leader with high moral values. (ANI)

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu And Kashmir: Quake of 4.6 Magnitude Hits 103 Km East of Katra : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)