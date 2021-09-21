Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has called a meeting of the state Congress Legislature Party on Wednesday to discuss farmers' issues and other matters.

The meeting has been called at Hooda's official residence here in the afternoon, party sources said.

The sources said issues pertaining to farmers, procurement of paddy and other crops, law and order besides other "burning issues" will be discussed.

The procurement of paddy will start in the state from September 25 and of bajra from October 1.

"Various issues concerning the state will be discussed but the exact agenda will be known tomorrow," a party MLA said.

Replying to a question, the legislator said the CLP meeting date had been fixed a week ago and had nothing to do with recent developments in the party's Punjab unit.

"The meeting was already fixed a week ago, much before those developments (a few days ago which saw Amarinder Singh resigning as Punjab chief minister). The convening of the Haryana unit's CLP meet has no relation with that," the MLA said.

Hooda, who is Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, will be reaching Chandigarh from Delhi in the afternoon.

