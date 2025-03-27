Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 27 (ANI): The Haryana government on Thursday announced that March 31 will be observed as a restricted holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr instead of a gazetted holiday.

"Haryana Govt has declared a restricted holiday (Schedule-II) instead of a gazetted holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31, considering the financial year closing. An official notification has been issued in this regard," said a statement from the state government on X.

A restricted holiday allows government employees to take a day off at their discretion, unlike a gazetted holiday, which mandates a full-day closure of government offices and institutions.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across India on March 31, Friday, which is also the closing day of the financial year 2024-25.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad has criticised BJP MLA Karnail Singh's request to the Delhi Police Commissioner to prevent Namaz from being offered in public places.

He argued that imposing restrictions on this practice would violate the fundamental rights of citizens.

BJP MLA Karnail Singh from Shakur Basti wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner on Wednesday, requesting action to "prevent the inconvenience caused by the offering of Namaz in public places." In his letter, Singh pointed out that prayers on roads were causing traffic congestion and disturbing residents.

"I would like to draw your attention to an important issue. The practice of offering prayers on roads and public places in our city is obstructing traffic and causing inconvenience to the general public. On several occasions, this has also affected ambulances, school buses, and other essential services," Singh wrote.

Speaking to ANI, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said, "Namaz, especially the farewell prayer before Eid, is an expression of peace, tranquility, and brotherhood. People offer namaz to pray for peace and seek blessings from God. This tradition is not something new; it has been practiced for centuries."

"The Constitution of India guarantees religious freedom, which includes the right to worship. Restricting such practices goes against the spirit of our Constitution. If restrictions are imposed on the pre-Eid prayers, it is a violation of religious rights. This tradition of offering namaz before Eid is important and should not be hindered. Any attempt to ban it is not appropriate and goes against the fundamental rights of citizens. The government should not create unnecessary hurdles for religious practices, as this is an issue of harassment and an infringement on the rights of the people," Prasad further said.

Prasad argued that the Constitution provides freedom to practice one's religion and that imposing restrictions on offering namaz in public spaces goes against these rights. He stated that religious practices should be respected and that the act of offering namaz is a peaceful prayer for harmony, brotherhood, and tranquility. (ANI)

