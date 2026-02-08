A view of a collapsed joyride swing, killing a police inspector and injuring 13 people at the Surajkund International Atmanirbhar Crafts Mela-2026, in Faridabad on Saturday (Photo/ANI)

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], February 8 (ANI): Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic swing collapse at the Surajkund Mela, which claimed the life of on-duty Inspector Jagdish.

The DGP announced that Inspector Jagdish's family will be provided Rs 1 crore under the applicable policy provisions, along with all other admissible departmental benefits. He assured the bereaved family that the Haryana Police will extend all possible assistance during this difficult time.

Also Read | Indian Students Injured in Knife Attack in Russia's Ufa; Indian Embassy in Moscow Responds (Watch Video).

The incident occurred on Saturday evening at around 6:00 PM when a swing collapsed due to a technical malfunction at the Surajkund fair, injuring several people.

Inspector Jagdish, who was deployed for duty at the mela, displayed exceptional promptness and courage by immediately initiating rescue operations.

Also Read | PM KISAN 22nd Instalment Update: Who Needs a Farmer ID to Receive INR 2,000?.

While attempting to evacuate people safely from the accident site, he sustained serious injuries and later succumbed to them during treatment.

Expressing profound grief, DGP Ajay Singhal said that during his duty at the Surajkund Mela, Inspector Jagdish demonstrated extraordinary bravery, dedication, and humanitarian sensitivity. He stated that even under extremely dangerous circumstances, the inspector prioritised public safety over his own life. Due to his swift action and courage, several lives were saved, reflecting the highest traditions of police service.

The DGP described Inspector Jagdish's contribution as a lasting source of inspiration and termed his demise an irreparable loss to the police department. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and reiterated that the department stands firmly with them. He also wished for the speedy and complete recovery of all those injured and directed concerned officials to ensure there is no shortfall in their medical treatment.

Inspector Jagdish was a resident of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh. Born on March 5, 1968, he had been deputed from Police Lines, Palwal, for Surajkund Mela duty on January 31, 2026. He was widely known in the department for his discipline, dedication, and unwavering commitment to duty.

In the incident, the following persons were injured: Neelay, Assistant Sub-Inspector, wife of Vijaypal, resident of Badshahpur; Sunil, son of Ravindra, resident of Aroha, District Mahendragarh; Harsh Prakash, son of Ramprakash, resident of F-176, Pocket-1, Greater Noida; Prashant, son of Shankar Lal, resident of Dubepur, District Dholpur (Rajasthan); Anisha, daughter of Jitendra, resident of House No. 20, Part-2, Faridabad; Shivani, daughter of Ramesh, resident of Virona Tower, Sector-78, Noida; and Parvinder (other details awaited).

All injured individuals have been admitted to nearby hospitals and are currently receiving treatment. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)