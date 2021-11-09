Chandigarh, Nov 9 (PTI) Farmers' indefinite dharna outside the mini-secretariat in Haryana's Hansi to press for their demand of withdrawal of an FIR against some farmers entered its second day on Tuesday.

Three farmers have been booked in connection with a protest against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ram Chander Jangra in Narnaund last week during which his car's windscreen was allegedly broken by the protesters.

The farmers, however, have alleged that Jangra's associates had attacked them resulting in serious injuries to one of them.

Farm union leaders said in Hansi on Tuesday that the administration is not ready to withdraw the FIR against farmers and file a case against the MP, which they are demanding.

Farmers on Monday had announced to set up a “pakka morcha” (permanent dharna) in front of the mini-secretariat in Hansi in Hisar district. The mini-secretariat houses government offices including the office of Superintendent of Police, Hansi.

Farmer leader Vikas Sisar had earlier said farmers held a meeting with the administration on Monday over their demands, though the outcome was “not fruitful”.

Protesting farmers had earlier laid siege at Narnaund Police Station in Haryana's Hisar district for their demands.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had said that a farmer, Kuldeep Singh Rana, got seriously injured in the incident and is fighting for his life at Jindal Hospital. The 40-year-old owns a very small tract of land, the SKM said.

"Farmers are demanding that the case against the farmers be taken back, and another case be filed for the injury suffered by Kuldeep Singh Rana,”the SKM had earlier said.

SKM, the umbrella body of farmer unions, had earlier said that if the matter was not resolved by Sunday, they would gherao the Hansi SP office on Monday.

On Friday, the windshield of the Rajya Sabha MP's car was smashed after some miscreants allegedly threw lathis on the vehicle during a protest over his visit to Narnaund.

A group of protesters carrying black flags blocked Jangra's route in Narnaund, according to police.

