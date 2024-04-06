Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 6 (ANI): A fire broke out in four parked vehicles in Sector 12 of Haryana's Gurugram on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, four fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Three Arrested for Assaulting, Parading Semi-Naked 55-Year-Old Woman in Tarn Taran District.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | 'Consent Can't Be on Misconception If Woman Makes Reasoned Choice for Sexual Relation': Delhi High Court Quashes Rape Charges Against Man.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)