Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 7 (ANI): The Haryana Government is intensifying its efforts to empower women economically by implementing schemes aimed at enhancing self-reliance and financial independence, said a press statement.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, during a review meeting held in Chandigarh, emphasised the state's commitment to uplifting women through schemes like the Lakhpati Didi Yojana and Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana.

He instructed officials to link as many women as possible to these initiatives and facilitate access to bank loans to support self-employment ventures.

Reviewing the progress of commitments made in the Sankalp Patra, the Chief Minister reiterated that all promises made to the people must be fulfilled in a time-bound manner.

The meeting, which included Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, assessed progress in the departments of Development and Panchayats, Rural Development, Women and Child Development, and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Officials reported that over 1.06 lakh women have already benefited under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, with a target of empowering more than 25,000 women in the current financial year. The Chief Minister directed that these targets must be met within the stipulated time frame.

Under the 'Har Ghar - Har Grihini' scheme, CM Saini called for organising special camps in villages to ensure all eligible families are covered. He proposed that bank accounts be linked on the spot during these camps to allow Antyodaya families to receive subsidised LPG cylinders at a cost of Rs 500. As of now, nearly 18 lakh families have been enrolled in the scheme.

To provide safe accommodation for working women, the state plans to build women's hostels in every district. In the first phase, construction is already underway in Panchkula, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Sonipat. The Chief Minister directed that these hostels be equipped with solar power and air conditioning, and that the next phase of construction should prioritise industrial areas like Manesar and Panipat.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the Saksham Anganwadi scheme and instructed that 2,000 Anganwadi Centres be upgraded in the year 2025-26. These centers are to be equipped with essential facilities, and a uniform design will be developed to ensure consistency across the state. Similarly, community centers for Scheduled Castes will be built with modern amenities including solar systems and air conditioning to improve access to inclusive public spaces.

To further the state's commitment to youth and sports, the Chief Minister also emphasized the need to identify local sports disciplines at the village level and provide appropriate sports equipment to nurture talent from the grassroots. (ANI)

