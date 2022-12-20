Hisar, December 20: A vehicle in the convoy of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala met with an accident in Dhandhoor village due to heavy fog while headed to Sirsa from Hisar, official sources confirmed.

The accident took place late Monday. As per the sources, the deputy chief minister escaped unhurt. Haryana Road Accident: School Bus Collides With Truck Container in Mewat, 20 Students Injured.

Watch Video:

A commando in the convoy received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The impacted vehicle was replaced.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)