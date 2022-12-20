Hisar, December 20: A vehicle in the convoy of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala met with an accident in Dhandhoor village due to heavy fog while headed to Sirsa from Hisar, official sources confirmed.

The accident took place late Monday. As per the sources, the deputy chief minister escaped unhurt. Haryana Road Accident: School Bus Collides With Truck Container in Mewat, 20 Students Injured.

Watch Video:

Two pilot cars of Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala's convoy collided with each other while going from Hisar to Sirsa due to dense fog on the road. All are safe pic.twitter.com/w1TsZrIoMT — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) December 20, 2022

A commando in the convoy received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The impacted vehicle was replaced.

