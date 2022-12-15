Chandigarh, December 15: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar highlighted new steps taken by the state government after the meeting of the High Power Purchase Committee where total purchases worth Rs 663 crore were approved by the Haryana government. He said, "A total of 18 tenders came today and negotiations were held."

CM Khattar mentioned that the government had focused on child development and bought books for the children for the next session. He further informed that 4,000 kits were bought for small children. A tender has also been finalised by the state government for buying books for classes 10-2 students. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Presents Report Card on Completion of 8 Years of His Government, Lists Major Achievements (Watch Video).

According to the chief minister, 152 Bolero vehicles for different departments have also been purchased by the government. "This meeting consists of an entire team along with the ministers of different departments. Maximum purchase is made and all sorts of negotiations are done during the meeting," Khattar added. Manohar Lal Govt Actively Working Towards Making Haryana an Industrial Hub.

The minister clarified how the rates during the negotiation were compared with those in the neighbouring states along with the rates during the previous purchases. The price escalation factor is also checked by the committee.

"The meeting is conducted in a transparent manner," Khattar added. Notably, the government has saved Rs 20-22 crore in the entire negotiation.

CM Khattar further informed that the Food and Supply Department had been incorporated under the Finance Department. This had been done because most of the work, which includes managing the finances was being done by the Finance Department in this regard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)