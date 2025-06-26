Chandigarh [India], June 26 (ANI): The Haryana Government has directed all departments to appoint a nodal officer from the Group 'A' or Group 'B' category, as per the policy, to implement the Model Online Transfer Policy, a release stated.

These nodal officers have been directed to participate in the training session tomorrow at 10.00 am at New Haryana Civil Secretariat, Sector 17, Chandigarh, so that the new system can run smoothly, it added.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has issued instructions to 22 Administrative Secretaries of 47 departments in this regard.

The nodal officer will be at the Joint Director level or above and will assist the concerned Administrative Secretary in implementing the Model Online Transfer Policy. Additionally, the government has been directed to publish the list of cadres to be included or excluded from the online transfer policy.

The appointment of the nodal officer and publication of the cadre list will be done through the 'HRMS Portal'. The nodal master will choose the MOTP option from the online transfer policy menu, download the list of eligible officers, choose the appropriate officer from it and upload the approved noting. They will complete the appointment process through OTP verification. The selected officer should not retire before December 2026. The nodal officer can also be edited in the portal.

The appointed nodal officer will work on HRMS in three phases. First of all, he will add the name of the cadre. After that, it will be decided which cadre is included in the policy or not, and finally, he will finalise the list by uploading the order approved by the competent authority.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Thursday completed preparations for implementing the Lado Lakshmi Scheme, under which Rs 2100 would be deposited monthly into the accounts of poor women.

According to a post on X from the Department of Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture (DIPR), "Chief Minister Nayab Saini said that the state government has made complete preparations to implement the Lado Lakshmi Scheme. Under this scheme, an amount of 2100-2100 rupees will be deposited into the accounts of women this year itself." (ANI)

