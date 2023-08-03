Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 3 (ANI): Haryana government on Thursday partially lifted the mobile internet suspension from 1 pm to 4 pm hours today in multiple districts.

The state government in its order said that the internet is being lifted for the said period of time to facilitate the candidates of the CET/Screening test (Group C posts) to download their admit cards.

Also Read | ‘Am Not Required to Defend Anyone’: Mallikarjun Kharge, Jadgeep Dhankhar Exchange Barbs in Rajya Sabha After LoP Alleges Chairman Defending PM Narendra Modi.

The internet will be partially lifted in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and the territorial jurisdiction of Sub Division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of district Gurugram.

"As per the recommendation of ADGP/CID, in order to facilitate prospective candidates of CET/Screening test (Group C posts) to download admit cards and to exercise other necessary related tasks, the above orders are hereby partially withdrawn/relaxed only for today i.e. 03.08.2023 from 13:00 hrs to 16:00 hrs in respect of districts Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and territorial jurisdiction of Sub Division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of district Gurugram. All services be restored accordingly for the said period only," the official notification read.

Also Read | Netherlands to Tow Burnt-out Car Freighter to Port.

Superintendent of Police Nuh, Varun Singla said that no case of fresh violence has been reported.

"After the initial incident, no fresh violence has been reported. The forces have been deployed in all areas. Vigilance is being done day and night. The sense of normalization is coming. If we talk about the last 24 hours, then four fresh FIRs have been registered," SP Nuh Singla said.

Earlier the state government on Wednesday announced that mobile internet services will remain suspended in these districts till August 5.

Paramilitary forces on Thursday conducted a flag march in Nuh after a curfew was imposed in the district following the clashes between the group in the state.

Meanwhile, six deaths have been confirmed in the violence in the Nuh district of Haryana.Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that a total of 116 people have been arrested in connection with the violence on Monday in Nuh that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards.

As the conditions in Haryana’s Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts and in three sub-divisions of Gurugram remain critical and tense, the state government on Wednesday announced that mobile internet services will remain suspended in these districts till August 5.

Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh on Monday afternoon after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people — including around 20 policemen — injured in the frenzy of violence that followed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)