Chandigarh, Aug 20 (PTI) Haryana Government on Thursday issued the transfer and posting orders of 12 IAS officers, an official statement said.

Among those transferred are Pankaj, Deputy Commissioner, Nuh and CEO, Mewat Development Agency, Nuh, who has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited and CEO, Micro Irrigation Authority, it said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 14,492 Coronavirus Cases, State COVID-19 Tally Inches Closer to 6.5 Lakh-Mark, Death Toll Rises to 21,359.

Sharandeep Kaur Brar, who was awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra.

Dhirendra Khadgata, Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra has been posted as CEO, Mewat Development Agency, Nuh and Deputy Commissioner, Nuh.

Also Read | Facebook Summoned by Shashi Tharoor-Led Parliamentary Panel on September 2 After WSJ Report Alleging FB-BJP Collusion.

Mani Ram Sharma, Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Haryana and Special Secretary, Cooperation Department has been posted as Director, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department, the statement said.

Devender Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resource Department and Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department has been given additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, it said.

V Umashankar, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Chief Executive Officer, Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran and Principal Secretary Citizen Resources Department has been given additional charge of Principal Secretary Electronics and Information Technology Department, the statement said.

Renu S Phulia, Director General, Urban Estates, Haryana has been posted as Secretary, Women and Child Development Department, Secretary, Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Managing Director, Women Development Corporation Limited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)