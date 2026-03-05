New Delhi [India] March 5, (ANI): Delhi Traffic Police carried out a special traffic checking drive on Wednesday, during the Holi festival.

Traffic police teams were deployed at many important roads, junctions, and busy areas across different parts of the city.

Officers stopped vehicles and checked drivers for drunken driving and other traffic violations. They also checked whether people were wearing helmets, using seat belts, and following basic road safety rules.

During the drive, a total of 4,929 challans were issued across Delhi. Out of these, 1,204 challans were issued for drunken driving, while 3,725 challans were issued for other traffic violations.

The Western Range recorded the highest number of challans 969, followed by the Central Range 884, the Southern Range 857, and the Eastern Range 854. The Northern Range recorded 760 challans, while the New Delhi Range reported 605 challans.

Traffic police officials said that such special drives are important during festivals because they help prevent accidents and encourage responsible driving.

Festivals often bring large gatherings and celebrations on the roads, so the main purpose of this drive was to make sure that people celebrate safely and follow traffic rules. (ANI)

