Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 10 (ANI): Following incessant overnight rainfall, several parts of Gurugram are facing severe issues of waterlogging. Latest visuals from Narsinghpur area of Gurugram showed waterlogged roads, causing the traffic to slowdown in the area and creating problems for the pedestrians.

Earlier, due to the heavy rain, all corporate offices and private institutions in the Gurugram district were advised to guide their employee to work from home on Thursday, July 10, so that traffic congestion can be avoided, according to an advisory issued by the district administration.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death in Jafrabad Over INR 2,000 Loan, Accused Manages to Flee.

In the last 12 hours (7 pm, 09.07.2025 to 7 am, 10.07.2025) 133mm rainfall has been recorded in Gurugram city, including an 'extremely intense spell' of 103mm between 07.30 pm-9.00 pm on 09.07.2025. The IMD, in its forecast, has issued an Orange Alert.

Delhi and the parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) have been receiving incessant rainfall since last night.

Also Read | Gambhira Bridge Collapse: Death Toll in Bridge Collapse Incident in Gujarat's Vadodara Climbs to 15, Rescue Operations Continue (Watch Video).

The rainfall, which began on Wednesday evening, brought much-needed relief from the intense humidity and high temperatures, with overcast skies persisting across the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" for the national capital. The weather agency has predicted "thunderstorm with rain" for the next three days for Delhi. As per the Regional Met Centre of Chandigarh, the weather of Gurugram is likely to remain with "generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers" for the next two days.

Rajasthan's Ajmer also witnessed waterlogging in many parts of the city after heavy rainfall. The weather agency has forecasted 'thunderstorm with rain' conditions to persist in the district till July 13. Earlier, the IMD stated that the active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over central parts of the country during the next 4-5 days.

Delhi in also facing waterlogging situation in several areas and the opposition AAP leaders have taken to their X accounts, sharing images and questioning the BJP government.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj shared a video on X, in which he claimed that waterlogging had occurred at Shalimar Bagh."See the condition of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's own assembly, Shalimar Bagh," Saurabh Bhardwaj posted on X.In another post on X, the AAP leader shared footage where he claimed that waterlogging has occurred in Delhi's Patparganj area.

Meanwhile, the devastating monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 85 lives so far, with 54 deaths directly linked to rain-related disasters and 31 others lost to road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)