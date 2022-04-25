Chandigarh, Apr 25 (PTI) Haryana is strictly following the Union Health Ministry's guidelines on Covid-appropriate behaviour and has adopted a proactive strategy to combat the recent surge in cases seen in a couple of NCR districts, a senior state official said on Monday.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal also said a massive vaccination drive has already been run across the state to arrest the spread of the virus.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death by Uncles on Busy Meerut Street as Passersby Watch.

He was speaking during a meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to review the COVID-19 situation and preparedness in Delhi and in the National Capital Region, a Haryana government statement said.

"Amid the recent surge in the number of infection cases, Haryana is doing several management preparations coupled with aggressive surveillance, stringent containment, swift contact tracing, focused clinical management along with proactive Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities," Kaushal said.

Also Read | Delhi Building Collapse: 2 Killed After Under-Construction Building Collapses in Satya Niketan, Rescue Operation Completed.

In the meeting held through video conference, Kaushal said the state government is increasing testing capacity, especially in containment zones, apart from making aggressive efforts to reduce the case positivity rate.

He further informed that strategies are being made for declaring micro containment zones and increasing daily testing capacity in some districts, including Gurugram, which have seen a significant jump in positivity rate.

Nine micro containment zones have already been declared in Gurugram to break the virus chain, he said.

Gurugram and Faridabad, the state's NCR districts bordering the national capital, have seen a surge in Covid cases during the past few weeks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)