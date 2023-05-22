Ambala, May 22 (PTI) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday chaired a meeting on security-related matters with officials from various agencies and said a blueprint will be prepared based on the information which have been shared by them.

Vij said officials from Haryana and Punjab police, the National Investigation Agency as well as from the Army and Air Force took part in the meeting held at the Ambala Cantonment.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Slams SGPC Chief for Extending Exclusive Rights To Telecast Gurbani at Golden Temple to Badals' TV Channel.

"Today we held a meeting with all concerned agencies including the Army, Air Force, NIA, RPF (Railway Protection Force), Haryana agencies such as the state police and discussed security-related matters. Information was shared by officials. We will prepare a blueprint on what steps we need to take further," Vij told reporters in Ambala

He said Punjab police officials were also present in the meeting. Vij said the Haryana police coordinates with their Punjab counterparts and agencies of neighbouring states on various issues.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Two Gifts for Central Employees in July As Govt May Hike DA and Fitment Factor.

Asked if the recent recoveries of explosives were discussed in the meeting, he replied in the affirmative, and also said they also deliberated as to what measures need to be taken to thwart nefarious designs of anti-national elements.

The Haryana Police recovered four live hand grenades hidden in a plastic pipe container in the fields in Sauntli village in Shahzadpur area of Ambala district last week.

Last year, it recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) packed with around 1.3 kg RDX near Shahabad in Kurukshetra district.

To another question, Vij said the meeting also discussed the drug menace and coordinated action to deal with it. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)