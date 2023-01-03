Nuh (Har), Jan 3 (PTI) The police have busted an interstate gang of vehicle lifters and arrested four men, including its kingpin, officials said on Tuesday.

A stolen car, three country-made pistols, eight cartridges, three master keys and two fake number plates have been seized from their possession, they said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Has Become Tourist Hotspot, No Longer Terrorist Hotspot, Says Union Home Ministry.

A total 73 cases were registered against all four in Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, police said.

The accused have been identified as Ikram alias Akram (30), Ajaruddin alias Ajru (30), both residents of Jaimat village, and Sadruddin alias Sadar (24) and Azad (26), residents of Rithat village in Nuh, police said.

Also Read | Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Narendra Modi to Interact with Students, Parents During on January 27.

Ikram is the leader of the gang which was active in UP, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, police said.

Acting on a tip off, the police nabbed the accused late on Monday night from under the Gurnawat railway bridge when they were planning to commit another crime. Ikram was carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 announced by UP Police in a case of robbery registered in Agra, police said, adding that he was involved in 23 cases of robbery, theft, ATM robbery, and extortion in Rajasthan.

He was also wanted in 20 cases of robbery registered in Mathura, Hathras, Agar and Noida in UP, Alwar and Jaipur in Rajasthan and Faridabad in Haryana.

Sadruddin alias Sadar was also wanted in five cases of vehicle theft and ATM robbery and 15 cases have been registered against him in UP and Rajasthan. A Nuh court had also declared him a proclaimed offender, police said.

Ten cases of vehicle lifting are registered against the Ajruddin alias Ajru, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)