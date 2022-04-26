Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 26 (ANI): One person died while two others were injured after a massive fire broke out at 25-30 acres of dumping land in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday night.

"90 per cent of the fire has been doused and the situation is under control," said Ramesh, a fire officer.

The fire broke out in a garbage dumping area near the sector-6 of Manesar in the Gurugram district.

35 fire brigade vehicles were present on the spot.

Earlier on Friday, a press statement released by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) said that the dumping sites in Delhi and in other cities are like "time bombs" because they constantly generate explosive gases like methane which may escape through vertical and lateral ways posing a constant threat of explosion. (ANI)

