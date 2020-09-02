Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) The Haryana Higher Education Department will start an online process for admission to undergraduate classes at state colleges from September 7 for the 2020-21 academic session beginning October 6.

“The online admission process for this session will start from September 7 and the first merit list will be released on September 26,” an official spokesperson of the department said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Trains: Know Dates & Timings For Resumption of Services on Yellow Line, Red Line, Blue Line, Pink Line, Violet Line And Gurugram Rapid Metro.

He said the department has decided to conduct a centralised online admission for undergraduate classes for the 2020-21 session.

Under this, online admissions for all government, aided and self-finance colleges in the state will be held from September 7 to 21, he said.

Also Read | Accidents Killed 4.21 Lakh People in India in 2019, Says National Crime Records Bureau.

“From September 22 to 25, a merit list will be prepared after examining the applications and documents. The first merit list will be released on September 26,” the official said in the statement, adding that fee for it can be deposited by September 29.

The second merit list will be released on September 30, for which fee has to be deposited from October 1 to 5, the official said.

“Subsequently, the new academic session will start from October 6,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, at a meeting of the Haryana State Higher Education Council, it was decided that pending final-year examinations of state government-aided colleges and universities will be conducted by September-end.

An estimated two lakh students are supposed to take these examinations, whose results will be out by October 31.

Keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic, students have also been given the option to take the exams online, a state government statement had said, quoting a spokesperson of the council.

However, for those taking the exams inside examination halls, all arrangements will be put in place, the spokesperson had said, adding a minimum distance of two metres will be maintained between two candidates and the schedule has also been staggered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)