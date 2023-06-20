Chandigarh, Jun 20 (PTI) Haryana has issued directives to scrap all government-owned vehicles in the state that are 15 years old as on April 1.

Scrapping vehicles that have reached the 15-year lifespan will not only improve the overall condition of the government fleet but also contribute to the reduction of pollution and maintenance costs while ensuring better safety standards for both passengers and vehicles, state Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said in an order.

The scrapping process will be facilitated through registered vehicle scrapping facilities.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Finance has been requested to allocate necessary funds for the replacement of these vehicles, said an official statement here on Tuesday.

Kaushal directed all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, managing directors, chief administrators of boards and corporations, deputy commissioners and registrars of universities to ensure immediate compliance with this directive.

He said it is important to retire older vehicles and encourage the adoption of newer and more environmentally friendly alternatives.

