Chandigarh [India], January 19 (ANI): Haryana Minister of Development and Panchayats Devender Singh Babli met members of village panchayats and announced changes in the rural body working process through e-tendering that will give it more brawn.

Speaking at a press conference supporting the e-tendering of panchayat works, Babli addressed the ongoing tussle between sarpanches and the government.

Also Read | Scolded by Parents, Jhansi Girl Runs Away From Home; Raped in Standing Train by Railways Staffer in Etawah.

He said the changes made after the recent panchayat elections were in the public interest.

"The work which was earlier done by individuals will now be done through software. This change made by the government is in the public interest," Babli said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai Today: Section 144 Imposed, Traffic Advisory Issued; Check Restrictions, Updates on Metro and Local Trains.

He also announced that the development works will now be expedited and there will be a focus on quality. Babli urged the elected members to fulfill their responsibilities honestly and cooperate with the government.

"We have not reduced anyone's power. We have rather worked towards giving power to the panchayats. The work (elections) which was earlier done in Chandigarh, will now be done by the panchayat representatives," he said.

"The work that was done earlier manually will now be done through software," Babli said. "The development works, which used to be pending earlier, will now be time-bound and the scale of their quality will also change.

"Tenders up to Rs 25 lakh can be done within seven days. The government has not reduced anyone's power. Now, only panchayat representatives will have the authority. Earlier, the works used to be approved at the top level in Chandigarh," he added.

A toll-free number has also been issued, where the sarpanch will address the grievances of public, Babli announced.

He said on January 23 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose a 'Madhur Milan Pragati' rally will be organised at Bidhai Kheda in Tohana in which Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala will participate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)