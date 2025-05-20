Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], May 20 (ANI): Police in Haryana's Biwani district have identified at least 10 people, four of whom are women, who are suspected to be illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in the area.

Taking stringent measures on illegal Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas, Biwani Police conducted a search operation in Dadri Road of the district on Tuesday.

During the search operation that began at 5 am today, police said they had identified 10 suspicious people, six men and four women, and initiated further actions such as document verification.

Station House Officer (SHO) Satyanarayana told ANI, "We are checking the Aadhar cards and verifying them online. We have found some doubtful people, including six males and four females. We will verify their documents in detail, and further action will be taken."

The SHO assured that police are determined to catch every illegal immigrant and deport them.

"We are checking only adults as of now. We are alert, and we will catch every illegal immigrant and deport them," SHO Satyanarayana said.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Police detained 90 Bangladeshi nationals from Khajpur village under the jurisdiction of Police Station Nauhjheel in Mathura district, said officials.

According to Shlok Kumar, the senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), the inspection was part of a drive to verify the identity and legality of labourers working in the rural part of the district.

"During the checking of kilns in Khajpur village by the team of PS Nauhjheel, about 90 people were found to be citizens of Bangladesh. All of them have been taken into custody and are being questioned. There are 35 men, 27 women and 28 children," SSP Kumar told ANI on Friday.

He added, "They said they reached Mathura 3-4 months ago; before that, they were living in a nearby state. Detailed interrogation is being done. Other agencies have also been informed about this. They are also questioning them."

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Police's Crime Branch detained 13 Bangladeshi nationals, including five children, for allegedly residing in India without valid documentation. The individuals were apprehended from village Auchandi in the national capital.

According to DCP Crime, Aditya Gautam, "The detained individuals entered India through unfenced agricultural fields along the India-Bangladesh border and later reached Delhi via Cooch Behar railway station. They reportedly worked as casual labourers in a brick kiln in Kharkhoda, Haryana."

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has initiated the process for their deportation. The agency is working to identify and apprehend the agent, Zalil Ahmad, who allegedly helped them cross the border. (ANI)

