Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 10 (ANI): The Chandigarh Police on Friday formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a thorough and impartial probe in the wake of serious allegations surrounding the death of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

The SIT, formed under the supervision of IGP UT Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar, will investigate the registered case at Police Station Sector-11 (West) under Sections 108/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3(1)(r) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The SIT comprises IGP Pushpendra Kumar as head, along with SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, SPICity KM Priyanka, DSP Traffic Charanyit Singh Vik, SOPO South Qujt Kaur, and SHO PS-11 (West) Jarveer Singh Rana.

Officers may co-opt additional experts as required to expedite the collection of evidence, the examination of witnesses, and the preparation of the final report, a statement said.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police filed an FIR against Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya following a complaint by IAS officer Amneet Puran Kumar, wife of the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who was found dead at his Chandigarh residence on October 7.

The FIR, filed at Police Station Sector 11 under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, cites abetment to suicide and caste-based harassment.

A day earlier, Senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, wife of late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, had written a detailed letter to the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini seeking immediate registration of an FIR, suspension and arrest of the accused named in her husband's suicide note and complaint, along with lifelong security for the bereaved family.

On October 7, a senior IPS officer, Y Puran Kumar, died in Chandigarh under suspicious circumstances. He succumbed to a gunshot wound, police said.

Senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, the wife of the late IPS officer, had made some serious accusations against Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor and Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohtak Narendra Bijarnia. She is demanding a registration of an FIR against the two of them.

Kumar's wife has filed a written complaint to the police, where she stated that her husband had been facing caste-based discrimination, mental harassment, and humiliation for a long time. She also claimed that before his death, her husband had left behind a suicide note mentioning the harassment he suffered at the hands of senior officers.

She further alleged that the accused officers, holding powerful positions, could influence the course of the investigation, and therefore, immediate arrests and an impartial probe are essential. The complaint seeks registration of a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (formerly Section 306 IPC (abetment to suicide).

Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)

