Gurugram, Mar 2 (PTI) A Haryana Police home guard was allegedly beaten up by an e-rickshaw driver and his brother when he was managing traffic near Agrasen Chowk here, a police officer said on Thursday.

The accused have been arrested.

Also Read | Goa Congress To Launch 'Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra' Across the State From March 4.

According to the police, the duo attacked the home guard and tore his uniform when he asked the e-rickshaw driver to move his tricycle from the busy chowk Wednesday.

"The accused also called his brother and they started thrashing the home guard and threatened to kill him. People nearby gathered there to intervene but they then tore his uniform and tried to escape with their vehicle but both were caught," according to the complaint lodged by a sub-inspector of police.

Also Read | Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP Wins Tripura, Piggy-Backs on Regional Partners To Clinch Nagaland and Meghalaya.

An FIR was registered against the duo under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 34 (common intention), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 14 police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)