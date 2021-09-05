Chandigarh, Sep 5 (PTI) The Haryana Police celebrated Teacher's Day by appreciating the special contributions of "responsible" citizens in teaching people about crime prevention and the need for following rules and regulations.

Police teams, interacting with more than 1,500 citizens across the state, gave them a 'Thank You Teacher' card and praised the work done by them.

"The Haryana Police conducted on-ground awareness in all districts. During this, the district police teams randomly met more than 1,500 citizens and appreciated their efforts for teaching people from all walks of life about various safety tips, road traffic safety rules, sensitizing them against cyber crime and other issues like gender inequality," a police spokesperson said here.

The citizens also sensitised children to stay away from narcotics, on cyber safety and respected women, the spokesperson said. "The Haryana Police believes that citizens who stay alert and make other society members aware about the crime prevention tips and sensitise them against various crime issues are the 'responsible' citizens. As they make this special contribution towards betterment of society and creation of a healthy community, they are also a 'teacher' of a kind," the spokesperson said.

